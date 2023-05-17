Meet Me on Bernard closure set to begin on Thursday

Madison Erhardt

Meet Me on Bernard is back again, but this time residents will see a slight change.

On Thursday morning, the city will begin closing down Bernard Avenue, starting in the 200 block, from The Sails to Water Street. On Friday, the block will start operating as a pedestrian-only area with street patios.

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley says the closure is starting earlier this year on the 200 block due to the concentration of restaurants and patios.

"Starting this weekend, once everything is set up, we will have... it's eight or nine patios extended here in the 200 block," he said.

After a vote by the Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) board, the annual summer vehicle closure of Bernard Avenue will no longer include the 400 and 500 blocks of the street.

"We will close the 300 block, from Water Street to Pandosy for July 1, as we have done in years past," Burley added.

Burley says once the Mission Group's Bernard Block development between St. Paul St. and Bertram St. are completed, those blocks may be included again.

"Open spaces and using public spaces for parks or people being able to walk and ride bikes has become a big initiative, not only in our country but across the continent following the pandemic," Burley said.

"So using these spaces that maybe people can use to walk and to move around in... and hold events, it has become a big thing."

The DKA will hold its Block Party in July and Show and Shine in August as usual.

Burley noted that starting this weekend, from Water Street up to St. Paul, restaurants are able to expand their patios into parking spots, while the roadway remains open.