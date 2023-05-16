Electricity demand surges during B.C. heat wave

Photo: Pixabay

The recent heat wave has blown power consumption records for this time of year.

BC Hydro set a new record on Monday night for the highest May peak hourly demand. Preliminary analysis found consumption reached nearly 7,600 megawatts as people cranked up the air conditioning and turned on fans to try to cope with temperatures that soared above 30 C.

BC Hydro supplies electricity to Kamloops, the Greater Westside and Lake Country to the north.

FortisBC, which supplies electricity to Kelowna and communities in the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary, also reached a new May highpoint. A new record of 544 MW was set on Monday. The previous high for May was 516 MW.

BC Hydro does not expect its latest record to fall in the coming days, as temperatures cool slightly. While it predicts demand will remain higher-than-average this week, it says it can meet the additional demand.

“While the demand on the electricity system will be higher, it will only be about two-thirds of what is typically recorded on the coldest days of the year,” said the power company.

BC Hydro suggests those looking for ways to keep cool and save money during a heat wave consider the following steps: