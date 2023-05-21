Okanagan Pet Expo to take place in Kelowna next month

Photo: Ryleigh Paziuk

After the pandemic kept the inaugural event from happening three years ago, the Okanagan Pet Expo is ready to make its debut next month.

Scheduled for June 11 at the Laurel Packinghouse, attendees can expect to enjoy fun, furry and friendly faces.

With pet-friendly activities, pet supplies, a weenie-dog picnic and more, the Okanagan Pet Expo has something for every animal lover.

"We are thrilled to bring back the Okanagan Pet Expo after our 2020 delay. This event is the perfect opportunity for pet owners and animal lovers to come together and celebrate our furry friends. We can't wait to see everyone there," said event organizers.

The pet expo will also include several vendors and exhibitors, ranging from local pet shops to a number of pet rescue organizations.

Tickets are available for purchase online.