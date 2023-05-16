Young couple takes wedding vows in front of Kelowna's dolphins

Despite ominous black clouds and a thunderstorm warning issued by Environment Canada, Dominic and Alanis said their vows under the watchful gaze of the Dolphins, friends and family.

Friends of the bride and groom reached out to Castanet to let us know about the big day. Marnie says she is a friend of the groom, "they were actually supposed to be married during COVID, and instead had a very premature baby that took up their time."

Needless to say the wedding was postponed, but after the arrival of their second child in January, the couple decided to tie the knot this May.

"So they decided that while they have family in town, they're going to just get married today. An inexpensive way to do it absolutely. Everybody's perfectly happy and we're super excited that they're just gonna get it done," Marnie says.

The young couple's nuptials got sidetracked by COVID-19 and two babies later they decided to make it legal.

"I know they'd be amazed if they saw their picture on Castanet," said Robert Adams.