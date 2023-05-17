Kelowna man jailed 22 months for sexually abusing child

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The Kelowna courthouse

Advisory: this story includes descriptions of sexual assault involving a minor. Reader discretion is suggested.

A Kelowna man has been sentenced to 22 months in jail for sexually touching his best friend's daughter, who was 10 years old at the time.

The man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, touched and slapped the girl's breasts, buttocks, and vagina on at least three occasions between the spring and fall of 2020.

He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference with a person under 16. Two other charges of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching were stayed by the Crown.

The man, in his 60s, lived in an RV on the property of the child's mother, who was his best friend. The girl reported the sexual assaults to her mother in January 2022.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the man was in a position of trust, sometimes acting as a babysitter. In the spring of 2020, he asked to touch the breasts and slap the bottom of the 10-year-old, and the girl agreed. Two other incidents reported by the girl saw the assaults escalate to include vaginal touching and threats. The man warned the girl against telling her mother about what he had done because the woman would kill him and go to jail.

The judge said the child and mother's trust has been "violated in unimaginable ways" and sentenced the accused to 22 months in jail, to be followed by two years probation. He must provide a DNA sample and will be placed on the sexual offender registry for 20 years. He also cannot have contact with the victim and is banned from attending any place where children may be present for 10 years.

As the sentencing hearing began at the Kelowna courthouse, defense lawyer Jonathan Fernandes asked to be removed as counsel of record because he had been discharged by his client.

The man then tried to argue the agreed statement of facts. He said he wrote to Fernandes disputing some of the points and "felt it was a false narrative." He also asked for time to get his belongings in order before prison.

The judge cut him off, saying the accused knew he was going to be sentenced on Tuesday and he was not going to convince her to change her decision. She then instructed the sheriff to take the man into custody. He was handcuffed and led away to the cells.