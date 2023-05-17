Central Okanagan Hospice Association planning butterfly release

Photo: Cindy White A butterfly being released at the Central Okanagan Hospice Association's Butterfly Vigil in 2022.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association is getting ready to host its annual Butterfly Effect vigil.

The event on June 24 at Kelowna's Bertram Creek Regional Park is meant to give people the chance to come together, connect and celebrate the lives of their loved ones who have passed away.

COHA says releasing a butterfly is a meaningful and symbolic opportunity to create new memories through a difficult time in your life. Over 500 butterflies will be released at the event.

"We are honoured to have our community join us and come together in celebration and remembrance of our loved ones. This event provides a powerful opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the lives of the ones we have loved and lost in a time of remembrance and healing," said executive director Natasha Girard.

Butterflies are available for purchase through the COHA website and people of all ages are encouraged to attend the beautiful celebration.

The Butterfly Effect starts at 10:30 a.m. and will conclude around 12:30 p.m. following a short ceremony and butterfly release.