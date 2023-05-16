IIO called to Kelowna after suspect hurt in arrest involving police dog

Photo: IIO BC

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Kelowna after a man sustained serious injuries during an arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office says they’ve been told by Kelowna RCMP that at about 4 a.m. on Monday, officers in unmarked police vehicles were following an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police say when officers tried to pull over the vehicle, four occupants got out and “attempted to leave the scene.”

“One man was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog. He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries during the arrest,” said the IIO.

Three other individuals were reportedly arrested without issue.

The IIO says it was notified of the incident shortly after it happened.

The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Kelowna RCMP says they are conducting a parallel investigation into the stolen vehicle.