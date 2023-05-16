Bear disrupts dismissal at Watson Road Elementary

Photo: The Canadian Press - file photo

Students at Kelowna's Watson Road Elementary School were forced to stay inside Tuesday afternoon after a bear was spotted in the area.

Conservation officers were called and confirmed reports of a bear wandering the area near the Glenmore school late Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, the school district says that out of an abundance of caution, students were kept inside at the usual dismissal time.

Parents were then notified as to why their children were being held at the school after hours and were also given alternative plans for when to pick up their kids.

When Castanet reached out to the school, they were told the school was in the middle of making sure all students were getting home safe and sound.