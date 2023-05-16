Kelowna International Airport is bracing for a potential WestJet pilots strike

Photo: Canadian Press Members of the Air Line Pilots Association demonstrate amid contract negotiations outside the WestJet headquarters in Calgary, Alta.

The travel plans of WestJet customers got tossed up in the air after the airline's pilot's union issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday night.

The move puts the Air Line Pilots Association in a legal position to walk out starting Friday at 1 a.m., just ahead of the May long weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the season.

The union representing WestJet's pilot contingent says the worker's issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling.

Although Kelowna International Airport has no direct involvement with negotiations, they are still preparing for the fallout.

"YLW is continuing to work with WestJet to understand how job action could impact passengers flying to/from Kelowna. In the event of impacts to flights, WestJet will be contacting impacted passengers directly," says Cassie Brannigan, spokesperson for YLW.

Passengers who feel they may be impacted by the strike action are encouraged to visit westjet.com/guestupdates for updates. The website also contains a series of questions and answers that apply to this specific labour disruption. Swoop Travellers can visit the Swoop Info Hub, for the most up-to-date information at flyswoop.com/info-hub.

"As new information becomes available, YLW will provide updates on ylw.kelowna.ca/updates," Brannigan says.