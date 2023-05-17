New Mexican restaurant opens on Kelowna's Leon Avenue

Photo: Rob Gibson New Mexican restaurant on Leon Ave.

A new restaurant has opened downtown Kelowna.

Taco Mate has now opened at 467 Leon Avenue, last occupied by Split Decisions Craft Beer and Burger Bar.

The new owner and operator of Taco Mate, Ravi Kant, tells Castanet he and his partner have three other restaurants in British Columbia.

"Right now we are just doing a soft open because our liquor license is still pending," he said Tuesday.

The menu features Mexican favourites like tacos and burritos, mexi-fries and poutine.

Kant says their fried chicken is incredibly popular at their location in Prince George.

When we asked about opening a restaurant on Leon Ave., especially after the last two restaurants in that location went out of business, Kant said he was unaware of the location's history.

"We know our food is good, if people will try it once, they're gonna keep coming back."

The restaurant opened on Monday and will be open for the May long weekend. Kant believes they will have their liquor licence approved in a couple of month's time.

"Whenever we will have our liquor license, we're going to be doing a grand opening."