Thunderstorm watch issued for Central, South Okanagan

Photo: Environment Canada

A thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Central and South Okanagan.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

These thunderstorms are likely to develop over the ridgetops and may move across highways and recreational areas east of the Okanagan Valley through the Monashee Mountains, including Highway 33 from Kelowna to Rock Creek and Highway 97.

The notice is also in place for the Boundary region of Rock Creek and Grand Forks.