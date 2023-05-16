Thompson Okanagan region hit several temperature records on Monday

Madison Erhardt

More temperature records fell Monday in the Thompson-Okanagan, as scorching heat continued.

Kelowna broke its previous record of 31.3°C set in 2018, as the temperature climbed to a high of 32.1°C on Monday.

Kamloops surpassed its temperature record dating back to 1924, reaching a high of 32.2°C Monday. Merritt also hit a new record with a temperature of 32.9°C. Clearwater reached a scorching 34°C on Monday, breaking its previous record from 1939.

The Lytton area recorded an extremely hot temperature of 36.5°C, smashing its old record of 33.9°C set in 1949.

"We are going to be pretty close to records again for the next few days here. For example, today Kelowna's record is 32.9°C from 2006, and we are forecasting about 32°C, so it is going to get close. Moving towards Kamloops, today we are forecasting a high of 33°C, and the record for Kamloops for today is 32.1°C from 2008," said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

The seasonal average for mid-May is 20°C.

"We could still see records being broken right through Friday, and possibly into Saturday," Sekhon added.

Kelowna is expected to reach a high of 33°C on Friday with sunny weather.