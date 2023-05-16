Kelowna approves large Ponds apartment development

Photo: Highstreet Canyon Falls Apartments Ltd.

It's not perfect, but Kelowna city council was generally pleased with changes to a large four-building apartment development within The Ponds neighbourhood on Frost Road.

Coun. Luke Stack was highly critical of preliminary plans for the development when council gave initial consideration to rezoning and OCP amendments exactly one year ago.

At the time, Stack complained that too many apartments over the past few years have had the same architectural design.

"They are not as nice as I think they could be," Stack said at the time.

"The thing I would like to put out here is if these are going to be four very large rental buildings, when it comes to the [development permit], I would really like to see some creativity on the design, because it is going to set the tone for this area."

In voting in favour of the development permit Monday, Stack applauded the developer, Highstreet Canyon Falls Apartments, with listening to council's concerns and making some changes.

"I am happy with the response," said Stack.

"They came up with some real improvements."

He was particularly pleased with the landscape package which includes planting 209 new trees. He called the landscape plan "significant" and one of the best he has ever seen.

The four five-storey buildings will include 296 units featuring 32 bachelor, 52 one-bedroom and 212 two-bedroom units.

There will be 465 parking stalls including within four parkades under each building as well as some surface packing. Another 223 long-term bike stalls are also included.

Amenities include a fitness room, games area, kitchen, lounge, patio, amphitheatre, pergola and community garden.

When asked whether the project is rental or market housing, planner Dean Strachan indicated he was unsure one way or another.

He says the developer is not pursuing the rental only option but added "the ball is in their court."