Local brewpub and restaurant rebranding into Pretty Not Bad

Photo: Pretty Not Bad

Kelowna's Bad Tattoo Pizzeria & Brewery is rebranding just in time for summer.

The location at 740 Clement Avenue was purchased by the Salt and Brick Group is January 2023 with plans to launch a sports bar. On Tuesday, the company revealed the restaurant and bar will operate as Pretty Not Bad.

"When we purchased Bad Tattoo in January we knew that the day would soon come where we would transition to Pretty Not Bad (PNB). This stems from our desire to embrace growth, innovation, and the evolving tastes of our valued guests," said Salt and Brick Group managing partner James Addington.

“The founders of Bad Tattoo built a beautiful restaurant, our goal is to give it a fresh look and a bit more of a cozy feel as well as focus on what we do best as a hospitality group."

He said Pretty Not Bad will be focused on "exceptional guest experiences with high quality primarily local food and beverage selections in a space you feel comfortable bringing your entire family in to watch and occasionally hear sports on our many televisions."

Addington says the pub and restaurant will remain open during the transition. Hours are Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to late and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to late.

He said their team is at work designing new dishes, but pizza will remain on the menu.

Pretty Not Bad was at last weekend's Kelowna Beer Fest where people got their first taste of some of PNB's feature dishes that the restaurant hopes to be known for, in addition to a beer collaboration with Kettle River Brewing.

“Our rebranding efforts extend beyond the name change. Pretty Not Bad will introduce a refreshed visual identity that captures the essence of our commitment to quality, passion, and community. All of their merchandise is being designed and produced locally and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to local Okanagan Mental Health Charities committed to continuing to make Kelowna the best place to live in Canada," said Addington.

The restaurant renovations and rebranding will take place over the next few weeks with the final touches expected to be completed by June 24.

"Over the next month the space will continue to operate as Bad Tattoo but you will start seeing more and more items out of the test kitchen as well as beers from a couple of other local breweries, you might even see a cocktail or two created by the talented team at Jack’s," said Addington.