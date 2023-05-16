Sexual assault case involving former Kelowna mayor put off another three weeks

Photo: Castanet/file

The wheels of justice continue to turn slowly in the criminal case involving former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran.

Basran, charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident on May 11 of last year, was scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

However, as has been the case throughout the process, the matter was adjourned.

In a joint submission special prosecutor Brock Martland asked that the matter be moved ahead three weeks..

"We have had meetings and discussions back and forth and the upshot of all of that is that we mutually agree at this point that it is appropriate and sensible to adjourn the matter for three weeks in order to permit us to address an issue before an arraignment takes place," Martland told the court.

Arraignment is now scheduled for June 6.

While details of the allegations have not yet been made public, charging documents indicate Basran is free on conditions including not communicating, having contact with or attending anywhere the alleged victim is known to frequent, or to have any direct or indirect contact with others named in the document.

Basran was the sitting mayor at the time of the alleged incident.

He ran for re-election but lost his bid for a third term to Tom Dyas.