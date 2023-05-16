Smoke forces UBCO building to be briefly evacuated

Photo: Kaden

The Kelowna Fire Department is investigating after smoke was detected inside the UBC Okanagan bookstore building and Sunshine Eatery.

An eyewitness who shared a photo of fire crews investigating the source of the smoke tells Castanet they were studying when the alarm went off and the building was evacuated at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"According to one of the firefighters, an old belt that was in the air conditioner unit malfunctioned causing the smoke, 'nothing too serious,'" said Kaden, the witness who has asked us not to use their last name.



Kaden says firefighters were prepared for the worst "they sent two ladder trucks, two engines, and a command unit."

"People have been cleared to enter the building," says Kaden.