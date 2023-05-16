Kelowna council wants to hear from public on plan for final build out of Kettle Valley

Photo: Kettle Valley Holdings

After being turned down flat on two occasions, developers and residents will finally get a chance to have their voices heard on what could be the final build out of the Kettle Valley neighbourhood.

City council voted 7-1 to send the Kettle Valley Holdings proposal to a public hearing. Coun. Ron Cannan was the lone dissenting voice while Mayor Tom Dyas recused himself for a perceived conflict of interest.

The nearly 14 acre piece of land at Providence Avenue and Thalia Street was originally earmarked as a school with a playfield, however, the school district decided against it, allowing the land to revert to the developer.

The latest proposal which some in the neighbourhood remain against calls for 99 single family and townhome units, a full size soccer field and dedicated parkland encompassing nearly half the property.

A trail network, including a trail linking Main Street and Quilchena parks is also included as is an unsolicited $240,000 contribution toward the extension of Frost Road.

Cannan, who was on council when the neighbourhood was originally envisioned says the property in question was never intended for market housing.

"The developer has already sold off about 1,000 units and still a couple hundred more that have to be occupied, so that's another three or 400 vehicles that will be on the road, not considered in the 99 market housing proposal," said Cannan.

"I think we can make this an even better community if we go back to the developer with clear direction. These 14 acres are too valuable to just pave and put up market housing. We need to provide clear direction and work with the property owner so we can develop a legacy we all can be proud of."

Cannan says one of the reasons he sought a seat on council was due to the concerns he heard from residents of Kettle Valley.

The rest of council disagreed, many applauding the developer for listening to concerns of residents following the first two failed proposals.

While he understands Cannan's position, Coun. Luke Stack said the developer agreed to changes suggested by residents including construction of a full-size soccer field and walking paths connecting through the property.

"It's time we move this forward," added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

"We are in a housing crisis," stated Coun. Mohini Singh.

"This adds another layer of housing."

Singh said it's time council heard from the community and the developer and make a "final decision."