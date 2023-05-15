Kelowna council adopt $287M borrowing formula for city rec and activity facilities

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has adopted a funding strategy for the borrowing of $287.5 million for the development of recreational and activity amenities across all areas of the city.

Voters are expected to get their chance to have their voice heard through an Alternative Approval Process at the end of August or early September.

Through the AAP, opponents of a borrowing initiative are required to fill out a form voicing their disapproval. Ten per cent of eligible voters must do so in order to either kill the borrowing bylaw or trigger a citywide referendum.

Under the plan, instead of looking to borrow for numerous individual projects, staff bundled a number of projects into one borrowing initiative. They include a new facility to replace the Parkinson Rec Centre, activity centres at Mission Recreation Park and Glenmore Recreation Park as well as upgrades at the Rutland Sportsfields.

The biggest ticket item being replacement of the Parkinson Rec Centre at $242 million including $180 million for the facility itself and another $62 million for on-site and off-site work.

Partnerships and investments director Derek Edstrom says the decision to seek borrowing approval for all four projects came about as staff's response to what it heard from council on many fronts over the previous few months.

"I believe when you look at this you will see we have met council's vision of a diversified, and decentralized approach to what active recreation will look like in this community," Edstrom told council.

This approach, he says, will bring recreational spaces closer to people across all regions of the city.

In a recent survey, Edstrom says 83 per cent of residents said they were willing to travel up to 20 minutes one way to access leisure activities. With four activity centres plus the PRC the majority of the heavily populated areas in the city are within about a 10 minute drive.

Finance director Joe Sass told council if the projects do go ahead, taxpayers would face a $20 a year increase over a five year period then no additional increase over the life of the 30-year debt repayment.

Edstrom expects to return to council in June with the borrowing bylaw for council's approval. Once that happens, the city will await government approval to hold the AAP.

"I am pleased with how this is coming forward, and I'm actually surprised with the whole bundle that it is within the numbers you are proposing," said Coun. Luke Stack.

"I think the taxation strategy as presented makes a lot of sense.

"What I hear from the general public is let's get on with it. We've been talking about it for eight years now, so it's time to move it forward."

Stack says he has yet to hear any comments from the general public against the proposed borrowing.

"This is much needed. $20 a year for five years is cheap," said Coun. Maxine DeHart.

"These facilities will benefit every citizen."

Only Coun. Ron Cannan voted against the staff proposal.

"I believe investment in recreation and culture is paramount for a healthy, vibrant and inclusive community, but I am a little more fiscally conservative and I would like to see a rebuild of the Parkinson Rec Centre but I don't believe it needs to be triple the size," said Cannan, who also said he would prefer to see a full citywide referendum on the borrowing bylaw and not an AAP.