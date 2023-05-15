Shed, trailer fire puts up plume of black smoke over Kelowna

Photo: Wayne Moore

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Fire destroyed a shed and a travel trailer at 2048 Parsons Road in Kelowna early Monday evening.

Fire department platoon captain Scott Clarke says 911 calls alerted the fire department to a shed fire on the property shortly before 6 p.m.

"I was the first officer on scene, and upon arrival we had a large fire," said Clarke.

"It had basically consumed the shed and its contents, in addition to a travel trailer parked next to it."

The shed contained three snowmobiles and one personal watercraft.

There was also some exposure damage to a second travel trailer near the fire.

"We had four engines, a tender and a command unit on the scene."

Clarke says there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Neighbours in the area say they believe the homeowner was burning on the property at the time. They also heard several small pops which could have been aerosol cans.

Clarke says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"We just want to remind the public that there is no burning in the City of Kelowna, especially campfires," added Clarke.

"It is unusually dry for this time of the year, and if people do see a fire, please call 9-11."

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

Fire crews have knocked down a shed fire on Parsons Road.

Witnesses say they heard several small popping sounds as the shed went up in flames.

Crews are now mopping up the fire.

This story will be updated as more information is known.

ORIGINAL 6:10 p.m.

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire on Kelowna’s Parsons Road, near Mission Creek.

It is not clear at this time exactly what is burning, but a large plume of black smoke is visible from the surrounding area.

Castanet has a reporter en route.