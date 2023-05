Photo: Rob Gibson

Traffic at Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna is moving slowly after a collision.

A Castanet reporter says the collision involved a white pickup truck and a black SUV.

The white truck appears to have pinned the SUV to a light standard, which has sustained some damage.

The Kelowna Fire Department and Kelowna RCMP are on the scene.

Southbound traffic is blocked on Dilworth while crews work.

Minor injuries to the motorists have also been reported.