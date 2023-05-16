Okanagan music students share the power of performance at Prospera Place

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools

More than 500 music students from across the Central Okanagan Public Schools will come together to celebrate Music Monday later this month at Kelowna's Prospera Place.

On May 29, middle and high school music programs from Lake Country to West Kelowna will take part in the musical celebration, performing as a massed band and choir to demonstrate the power of music to bring people together.

The musical piece has been specifically composed by two Canadian composers, Mimi O’Bonsawin and Nicholas Ma. The piece they have composed is called “Music is Our Medicine.”

"Our goal as a community of music educators is to help break down the barriers that prevent some students from accessing music education," says Kimberly Gorman, music teacher at Glenrosa Middle School. "We hope the visual of over 500 students playing together will demonstrate just how many lives music can touch."

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are by donation and all proceeds go towards supporting music education in public schools.