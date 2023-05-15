UBCO research says resistance exercise may help regulate appetite in breast cancer survivors

Photo: UBCO New research from UBC Okanagan shows that resistance exercise temporarily reduced hunger-inducing hormones among breast-cancer survivors.

A combined new study between the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the University of Colorado has discovered that weightlifting could help breast cancer survivors.

The study, published in Appetite, focused on 16 women who had completed treatment for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer within the past five years. Researchers discovered that weight-lifting may benefit appetite regulation and energy balance in the study participants who had survived cancer.

On separate days, the women performed a single bout of resistance exercise, such as lifting weights, or who sat quietly. The researchers measured their appetite sensations, appetite-related hormones and energy intake before and after each session.

The results showed that resistance exercise temporarily reduced hunger-inducing hormones and increased appetite-suppressing hormones compared to the sedentary condition.

Dr. Sarah Purcell, the study’s lead author and an investigator with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBCO, said the findings suggest resistance exercise may help breast cancer survivors maintain healthy body weight and prevent obesity-related complications.

“Breast cancer survivors are often at increased risk of obesity,” Purcell says. “We know that exercise can suppress appetite in people without previous cancer, at least in the short term, so we tested that in women with previous breast cancer who have low estrogen as part of their treatment. After a single bout of resistance exercise, we found some modest suggestions that exercise changes hormones to promote fullness and decrease hunger.”

Popular culture may portray cancer survivors as emaciated and lethargic, but weight gain—especially for women fighting breast cancer—can be as much of a worry.

“We think from experimental studies that estrogen is essential for appetite regulation and energy metabolism,” says Purcell.

Other studies have suggested that people with long-term estrogen suppression may increase their fat mass over the long term and decrease their muscle mass.

“We’re not sure what causes that. We also know that exercise can positively impact appetite in people without previous cancer, decreasing hunger or increasing satiety in certain conditions,” according to Purcell.

More study is necessary according to Purcell in order to confirm the long-term effects of resistance exercise on breast cancer survivors’ appetite and energy intake but Purcell says she is encouraged by the results so far.

“It’s preliminary. People may not realize that exercise can promote appetite hormones in a way that would, at least theoretically, decrease later energy intake. We saw that a single bout of resistance exercise led to lower amounts of a hormone that promotes hunger—ghrelin—and higher amounts of a hormone that promotes satiety or fullness—peptide-yy," says Purcell.