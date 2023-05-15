PGA Scramble returns to Kelowna with 3 chances to compete

Photo: RBC PGA Scramble RBC PGA Scramble National Winners from 2022.

If you've ever wanted to golf with the pros, you've got three chances this year.

Golfers across the Okanagan will have the opportunity swing the sticks in three local qualifiers for the RBC PGA Scramble this summer.

The first event takes place May 29 at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Kelowna, followed by the second opportunity June 27 at Black Mountain Golf Club and the third and final chance July 23 at Black Mountain Golf Club.

The July 23 Black Mountain event is women's only.

The three competitions are open to golfers over the age of 19 and who have a Golf Canada handicap. Registration closes one week prior to each respective event and spaces are limited.

The RBC PGA Scramble, now in its eighth year, is a national series of events with the winners of each local qualifier getting an invite to participate in one of eleven regional finals later this summer.

Each regional winner will be awarded the chance to participate and win a National Championship at the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia this fall.

Click here for more information or to register. The program consistently sees over 10,000 golfers participate from coast-to-coast.