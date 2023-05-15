Longtime Kelowna astrologist Heather Zais dies

Photo: Contributed Heather Zais

Longtime Kelowna astrologer, psychic and medium Heather Zais has died.

Zais, whose Heather’s Horoscopes column appeared on Castanet for more than 20 years, died May 9 at her home, surrounded by family after an ongoing and courageous battle with cancer. She was 76.

Her horoscopes also appeared in the past in the Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald.

Earlier this month, Zais said she started writing her horoscopes more than 30 years ago and took pride in writing them each week.

“I like them to be current,” she said.

Her family described Zais as a woman who dedicated her life to helping others and her words of wisdom, generosity and love for all will be forever cherished and remembered by those whose lives she touched.

“Heather's passing leaves behind a great void in the lives of her family, friends and community, who were blessed to have known her," reads her obituary.

Zais is survived by her son, Chris, daughter Nikki, two grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

“As a long-time contributor to both Castanet and the community, Heather was a valued and popular columnist whose contributions will be missed. We extend our sincerest condolences to her family for their loss,” said Castanet’s content manager Colin Dacre.

A celebration of life gathering will be held for Zais on Sunday, May 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Everden Rust Funeral Services,1910 Windsor Road in Kelowna. It will be a “come-and-go” celebration to pay respects to Zais and honour her life.

In lieu of flowers, with her memory in mind, donations can be made to Paws It Forward Dog Rescue. (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/w/39915).

Condolences can also be posted to the Heather Zais Facebook page as a tribute to her life and legacy.