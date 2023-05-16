Hot weather brings wildfire danger to Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Erhardt

The BC Wildfire Service is on high alert as the Thompson Okanagan continues to experience temperatures hovering near or above 30°C.

Multiple areas within the Kamloops Fire Centre now have a high fire danger rating, with a few small pockets of extreme on some days.

West Kelowna, Merritt, Fintry and Clearwater stations all have a high danger rating. The northeast corner of the province, where multiple fires are burning, is currently under an extreme danger rating.

A high rating means that forest fuels are very dry, and the fire risk is serious. New fires may start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts. Extreme caution must be exercised in any forest activities.

"Throughout the spring season, we anticipate ongoing warmer temperatures as we approach summer. Right now, we are seeing areas with moderate to high fire danger ratings, specifically in Kelowna and the Merritt regions," said fire information officer Aydan Coray.

"We keep our resources on standby, and we also have our air skimmer group and the tanker group that have landed in Kamloops this weekend in preparation for wildfire season," Corey added.

With the long weekend ahead, BC Wildfire is urging residents to be cautious when outdoors.

"We know that camping and outdoor activities are really important to British Columbians; it is a foundation of our culture here in B.C. We know people are going to be out recreating, but that also means there will be a lot more eyes on the landscape, in case there is a fire or anything of concern," Coray added.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).