Semi truck embedded in Kelowna townhome to finally be removed

Photo: Kirk Penton

After more than a month, the semi-truck embedded in a townhome at the corner of Gordon Drive and Cameron Avenue is set to be moved Monday.

The insurance adjuster overseeing the removal of the semi and the subsequent repairs to the building received has the green light to remove the truck Monday morning.

The Shehadeh family has been out of the house since it was struck by the truck on April 11. Since then the family's home has been looted twice.

Two men are now facing charges in connection to the looting. According to court records, Daniel Kozub, 36, and Shawn McKay, 45, have been charged with several criminal offences in connection to the break-in, including break and enter and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Shehadeh family has been through a great deal and they have started a fundraiser to help cover the gaps in their insurance. The family believes they will have to find another place to call home for the next eight to 12 months.

Once the semi-truck cab is removed from the building, Total Restoration will begin the remediation process by boarding the home up so it is as secure as possible.

While the truck is being removed, structural engineers still have not declared the building safe to enter or occupy.