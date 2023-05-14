Fire above McCurdy Place in Kelowna believed to have started in homeless encampment

Photo: Mariano Rubharajan

UPDATE 8:14 p.m.

The wildfire below Mt Baldy Drive is extinguished, the Kelowna Fire Department confirms.

The fire department says multiple 911 calls reported the fire at 5 p.m., and crews arrived to find a 30-foot by 30-foot, rank two wildfire.

The fire was on a steep slope and access was an issue for crews, which initially set up a fire guard until hose lines and a water source was in place. Firefighters were then able to knock down and extinguish the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been started in an encampment. The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding the public that campfires are not allowed in city limits.

Four fire engines, two bush trucks, an ATV, and a command unit with 20 fire personnel, as well as RCMP, BCAS and City of Kelowna Bylaw responded to the incident.

There were no injuries.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.

The bush fire now appears to be out.

A nearby worker say they saw the fire while at work, they can no longer see smoke and the fire looks to be out.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Fire crews are stationed on both Baldy Mountain Drive and McCurdy Place.

Photos from the scene show the fire burning mostly on the ground in green grass with some extension into brush and trees.

Smoke that was visible from Rutland and Ellison has started to dissipate somewhat, suggesting crews are making progress.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this point, but the area is frequented by campers.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire below Baldy Mountain Drive in Dilworth.

The small fire ignited on the hillside above McCurdy Place at roughly 5:15 p.m.

More to come…

Send your pictures and video to [email protected]