Crews at fire burning above McCurdy Place in Kelowna

Photo: Mariano Rubharajan

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.

The bush fire now appears to be out.

A nearby worker say they saw the fire while at work, they can no longer see smoke and the fire looks to be out.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Fire crews are stationed on both Baldy Mountain Drive and McCurdy Place.

Photos from the scene show the fire burning mostly on the ground in green grass with some extension into brush and trees.

Smoke that was visible from Rutland and Ellison has started to dissipate somewhat, suggesting crews are making progress.

The cause of the fire is not clear at this point, but the area is frequented by campers.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire below Baldy Mountain Drive in Dilworth.

The small fire ignited on the hillside above McCurdy Place at roughly 5:15 p.m.

