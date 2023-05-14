Beloved truck stolen from Kelowna road overnight

Photo: Dean Ball The truck was stolen from the Kelowna's Drysdale Boulevard overnight.

A priceless truck was stolen from outside a Kelowna apartment building overnight.

Dean Ball's modified red 1985 Chevrolet Silverado was parked outside 333 Drysdale Boulevard Saturday night, but it was gone when he woke up Sunday.

Ball had bought the truck from Alberta a couple years ago, as it was the same as the one he had when he was 16 years old.

He's since poured plenty of money into the truck and it has a lot of sentimental value as well.

The truck's licence plate is RP9258 and the theft has been reported to the RCMP. Ball has asked anyone who sees the truck to call police.