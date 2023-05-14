Fire in Southeast Kelowna completely destroys detached garage

Photo: Mike Biden - file photo

Fire crews doused a garage fire Saturday night in Southeast Kelowna, but the garage was completely destroyed.

At about 9 p.m., the Kelowna Fire Department was called to the detached garage fire on the 3800 block of Water Road, near Gallagher's Canyon Golf Course.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the detached 30 by 30 foot garage completely engulfed in flames. A nearby large pine tree had also caught fire.

“Crews deployed a hose line and started suppressing the fire, additional crews arrived and assisted,” said Platoon Captain Shayne Kiehlbauch in a press release.

“There were no hydrants in close proximity so a water tender was utilized for a water source.”

Crews extinguished the fire, but the garage was a total loss, Kiehlbauch said.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.