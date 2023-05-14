Beer Fest returns to Kelowna Saturday after four years

For the first time in four years, a beer festival was held in downtown Kelowna Saturday.

The temperature hit 30 C Saturday, as thousands of people flooded into Kelowna's City Park Saturday afternoon. More than 30 breweries from Kelowna and across the Interior were on hand to hand out samples of their brews.

“Kelowna's been vying for a beer fest, it's been so long. We've had a little COVID in between so I think everyone's excited,” said Kurt Jory, co-founder of Thick and Thieves Entertainment, the organizer of the event.

“Since that time we've had so many great breweries start up as well, so I think for a lot of people, tasting some new local brews and supporting our local businesses is important.”

The Great Okanagan Beer Fest took over Kelowna's Waterfront Park for several years, dating back to 2015. But after several years of COVID cancellations, the Whistler-based organizers opted not to return to Kelowna.

Jory and Mitch Carefoot's Thick as Thieves Entertainment, the hosts of AltiTunes and Denim on the Diamond, opted to host a beer fest this year, kicking off the summer festivities in Kelowna. And while the event took place in mid-May, attendees were treated to mid-summer weather.

The event stood in stark contrast to the organizers' AltiTunes event, which was held at Big White just over a month earlier. While the mercury pushed 30 C Saturday, AltiTunes saw blizzard conditions.

It was a packed house in City Park Saturday, with attendees ordering beers as fast as breweries could pour them.

Jory and Carefoot said they're looking to bring the beer fest back to City Park next year, but they're first focused on Denim on the Diamond next September.