Daycare planned for property near Anne McClymont Elementary

More than 30 child care spaces could be coming to Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood.

Lakeshore Childcare recently submitted a rezoning application to the City of Kelowna with the intention of constructing a child care centre at 4529 Lakeshore Rd., just north of Anne McClymont Elementary School. The property is currently zoned for housing.

“Due to the location of the subject property and the desire for child care in Kelowna, it is anticipated that this rezoning application will benefit the community,” Urban Options Planning Corp. wrote on behalf of Lakeshore Childcare.

“Approximately 28 to 32 children will attend the daycare, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. (and) 5 p.m.”

The property owners originally considered building multi-family housing units on the property but decided against it.

“Due to the location of the property (adjacent to an elementary school) and sensitive creek layer to the south, it was decided that a child care centre … would benefit the community and allow for the existing structure to remain in place with interior modifications only,” the application stated.

The child care centre would have three parking stalls, one loading stall, and one long-term and two short-term bike stalls.