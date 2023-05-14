INCA Renewable Technologies captures major honour at composites convention

Photo: Contributed

It’s been a good last few weeks for Kelowna’s INCA Renewable Technologies.

On the heels of the natural fibre composites company’s raising more than $53 million in funding, it captured a major award at the JEC Composites Startup Booster competition earlier this month in Paris.

INCA won the products and materials category for developing stronger, lighter, cost competitive, sustainable bio-composites for the automotive, RV, marine, wind and consumer plastics industries.

The JECT Composites Startup Booster features 20 startups that are conducting groundbreaking projects with composite materials. The other two major award winners were from Switzerland and Egypt.

The competition was part of the JEC World event, a convention that attracts more than 33,000 from around the globe to view 1,200 exhibits. It features the latest materials for car exteriors and interiors, surfboards, tennis rackets, helmets, helicopters with foldable wings, 3D printed motorcycles and more.