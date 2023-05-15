Kelowna's KF Aerospace part of multi-billion-dollar contract bid to train RCAF

Photo: SkyAlyne

Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and its partner have submitted their proposal to train the Royal Canadian Air Force’s pilots and aircrew.

SkyAlyne is the name of the partnership consisting of KF Aerospace and Montreal’s CAE. The two companies, and their subcontractors, currently provide RCAF pilot training and support separately, but they have combined forces to pursue the government’s 25-year, multi-billion-dollar contract.

“SkyAlyne is in direct competition with an internationally based defence partnership,” SkyAlyne wrote in a press release issued Thursday.

“Choosing a Canadian solution in SkyAlyne will build on Canada’s proud tradition of expertise in this area and secure this critical key industrial capability entirely within Canada’s control for the long term.”

Some of the Canadian subcontractors that are part of the SkyAlyne bid include Bluedrop Training and Simulation, Canadian Base Operators, Canadian Helicopters, CGI, Lockheed Martin Canada, PAL Aerospace, Serco Canada, SRS Inc. and REDSpace.

Even though SkyAlyne’s two primary partners are located in B.C. and Quebec, the program would operate in Winnipeg, Moose Jaw, Sask., and Portage la Prairie, Man., if it wins the bid.