Six-storey rental project, featuring 62 homes, proposed for Belaire Avenue

Photo: Contributed

An Edmonton company has plans to build a six-storey rental building on Belaire Avenue in Kelowna’s Capri-Landmark neighbourhood.

Saba Construction has applied to the City of Kelowna for a development permit for the 62-unit structure, which would consist of 16 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom and 22 one-bedroom-plus-den homes. The project, located at 1310 and 1320 Belaire Ave., would also need two variances.

The application does not break it down, but architect Bluegreen, which submitted the proposal on Saba’s behalf, said the rental units will be larger than usual.

“Deliberately oversized purpose rental apartments have been carefully designed to maximize both space and amenity, providing a more generous scale of rental product than is currently common in the local market,” the application states.

There will be a flexible indoor amenity space that opens on to a larger outdoor amenity space on the first level, and the partially sunken parking area will be home to 49 parking stalls.

The building will also feature 89 parking spaces for bicycles.