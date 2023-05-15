Okanagan Humane Society hosting downtown fundraiser

Photo: Okanagan Humane Society

The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS), a charity devoted to animal welfare since 1996, is inviting the public to learn more about their crucial work in the region.

"This charity began more than 26 years ago on a mandate of spaying and neutering to help end the suffering of our local animals and be a part of the solution to pet overpopulation," says Romany Runnalls, the volunteer president of OHS's board of directors.

OHS's work is multifaceted, involving the rescue of feral and homed cats and kittens, emergency medical aid for lost and stray animals, and support for pet owners with financial barriers. Additionally, the charity offers a safe haven for animals and assists in reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Since its establishment, OHS has spayed or neutered over 25,000 animals. In the previous year alone, the charity helped more than 1,500 animals through their rescue and medical assistance programs.

The organization's services span from Osoyoos to the Shuswap, with a dedicated team of volunteer foster caregivers able to support up to 200 animals at any given time.

Runnalls highlighted the organization's significant growth in the past year. "In 2022, we saw a 42% increase in our Rescue Program, a 16% increase in our Medical or Pet Assistance Program and a 31% increase in Adoptions," she says.

On June 3, OHS will host an event at the Kelowna Yacht Club, offering an opportunity for the community to hear inspiring rescue stories and meet the animals themselves.

"We have a great night planned that we are calling Get Hooked on OHS," says Marni Adams, the fund development advisor at OHS. "There will be wine and canapes, some fantastic guest speakers, amazing stories of rescue from our community but the stars of the show will definitely be the animals."

Among the guest speakers is Taylor Koch, who will share his personal experience of rescuing a mother cat and her kittens from a waste facility. Koch adopted the last rescued kitten, who he had saved from the facility's hazardous environment.

This year's event will also feature a Kitten Kissing Booth to ensure plenty of animal interaction. Tickets are limited and selling quickly. Those interested can purchase tickets at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or contact Marni at [email protected].