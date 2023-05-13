Friendship with Hawkeye actor turns Kelowna man into star in his own right

Kelowna businessman Rory Millikin has a new global entertainment enterprise thanks to his longtime friendship with Marvel actor Jeremey Renner.

Millikin tells Castanet he became friends with Renner about nine years ago, through another friend, Chad Kroeger of Nickleback.

With the way Millikin describes his first meeting with Renner, it's amazing the two ever became friends.

"I had just seen the movie Arrival (which Renner stars in) and when we got to his place I was telling them that I had just seen it. [Renner] made a comment about how it was hard to make and I didn't clue in. When he came out and told me he was in the movie I said 'no you weren't,'" says Millikin.

But from there, a fast friendship was born. Millikin was at Renner's house when he was injured in a snowplow accident in December, "he went out to help in the snowstorm and I started making breakfast. 45 minutes later a chopper landed at the end of the driveway."

Millikin says he has no idea how Renner survived, "they're still finding broken bones."

Renner is making a remarkable recovery so much so that he made an appearance at the premiere of Rennervations, the show he cohosts with his Millikin.

The show features Millikin and Renner as they purchase and transform decommissioned government vehicles and re-imagine them as "mind-blowing creations" that serve kids in communities across the world.

"It's two best friends travelling the world developing these vehicles for organizations that involve kids. There's no script. So it's all real, real questions, real everything. And I think Jeremy just trusted that my curiosity and questions would lead to a (winning) format."

Millikin says the show has already been picked up for a second season. The hard part is finding time in the Marvel and Mayor of Kingstown star's schedule.

Millikin says he also has other reality shows is hoping to get off the ground, including one about garage sales.

"You run around garage sales, and then you sell online within 24 hours to get points for the million dollar cash prize at the end. It's the Amazing Race, Survivor meets Storage Wars, wrapped around the world of garage sales," Millikin says.

Rennervations is watchable on Disney Plus.