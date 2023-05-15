Knox Mountain Hill Climb ready to race but looking for volunteers

Photo: Nicholas Johansen 60th Knox Mountain Hill Climb

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb is just around the corner.

Organizer and driver Garrett Mealing tells Castanet they are looking for volunteers to help with the race over the May long weekend.

"t's always a push for volunteers," Mealing said.

This is the 64th time racers have roared up Knox Mountain as part of the Leavitt Machinery Knox Mountain Hill Climb. Drivers speed up the 3.5 km windy and steep paved road to the summit.

The event attracts top drivers from across the Pacific Northwest and the current hill record is held by John Haftner of Vancouver.

This year's event will feature food trucks and a band.

"Everybody was super happy last year, which is nice because we've got a group of people that know what they're up to now, and kind of know how the whole event runs," said Mealing.

The race will be spread over two days May 20 and 21.

The Knox Mountain Motorsports Society is non-profit group.

For more information or to volunteer click here.