Kelowna woman's beloved dog attacked while visting Cranbrook

A Kelowna woman is still trying to recover after her beloved pet was attacked by another dog during a recent trip to Cranbrook B.C.

Jamie Gardner has been trying to track down the owner of the bullmastiff dog she says attacked her dog Jager last weekend.

"The dog was not on leash, it came out of nowhere and charged poor Jager. No owners in sight and the owners are still not found. Jamie and her friend had to fight off the mastiff to rescue Jager and rush him to the emergency vet clinic," says her friend Lisa Porcellato.

Gardner and her dog Jager are back in Kelowna after two surgeries with one more potentially on the way.

"The mastiff basically ripped off all the skin on this poor dog's leg and upper body," Porcellato says.

Gardner is a local gymnastics coach, and according to her friend, she doesn't make a lot of money so she started a GoFundMe to help her friend with vet bills that have already topped $5,000.

"I hope you can publish this story for Jamie. I am hoping someone in Kelowna reads the story, shares it with someone in Cranbrook and they find the mastiff and its owners," Porcellato says.