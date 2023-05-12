Kelowna opening waterparks early as temperatures soar past 30 C

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is offering people a way to beat the heat this weekend.

With temperatures expected to reach 30 C on the weekend and soar above during the week, the city is opening each of its three waterparks a week early.

Waterparks at City Park and Ben Lee Park in Rutland and the splash park at Quilchena Park in Kettle Valley will open Saturday.

All three will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through June 18 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from June 19 through Labour Day, weather permitting.

Since waterparks are not staffed, parents and guardians are reminded to remain on-site and supervise their children.

For updates, go to kelowna.ca/waterparks.