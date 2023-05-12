Kelowna runner inducted into Dalhousie University Sports Hall of Fame

Photo: Contributed Annick deGooyer

A Kelowna resident has been inducted into the Dalhousie University Sports Hall of Fame.

Annick deGooyer was part of an induction ceremony held Thursday at the Halifax university.

Originally from Yarmouth, N.S., deGooyer attended Dalhousie from 1983 to 1987 where she starred on the women's cross country and track and field teams.

Over the span of four years she won nine gold, four silver and one bronze medal to help the university win two cross country and two track and field championships.

She also won bronze in the 1000 metres at the 1986-87 CIAU track and field championships.

“I was fortunate to train and compete with an exceptional group of teammates and coaches, many of whom I am still close with today,” said deGooyer prior to her induction.

“Although I know we worked hard, what stays with me years later is how much fun we had - the workouts, the trips and the time we spent together. The Tigers were a huge part of my university years, and I feel very honoured to be included in this year's class of inductees."

deGooyer eventually relocated to Kelowna in 1999, serving as president of the Kelowna Running Club while also competing in, and organizing running events around the city.