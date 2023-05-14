Kelowna carver's loon wins at world championships

Rob Gibson

A Kelowna man took home the blue ribbon prize at the 50th Ward World Championship Wildfowl Carving Competition in the United States.

"I'm kind of private, but 'oh, my goodness,'" says now champion carver Ted Komick.

The world championship is an international event that brings carvers, collectors, and visitors together every April in Ocean City, Maryland. More than 1,200 different wildfowl carvings representing more than 150 species from around the world were on display this year.

The event is the most prestigious competition of its type in the world.

Competitors like Komick competed against their peers for the chance to win a portion of nearly $60,000 in prize money, as well as other recognition including ribbons, medallions, plaques, and trophies. The competition features over 40 different divisions.

"I've been carving birds and ducks for, let's see, prior to my retirement (2006). I liked doing woodwork and stuff as a kid. That's kind of why I took up the hobby in the first place, because when I was going to retire I had to do something," Komick says.

Komick says he loves the detail involved in his carvings. The loon that won the "First in Species" ribbon took two years to finish.

"We added a motion sensor to this thing so that when a person would pass by the head moves. Nobody has ever done that in the world before, I'm the first," says Komick.

Komick tells Castanet he doesn't have any plans for the prize winning carved loon at this point.

"It's just sitting in my living room. I don't know what I'm gonna do next that's a difficult decision to make. So that's good."

This is the first time Komick has taken any of his carvings to the world championship. He's mostly gone to shows around B.C. but he says it was inspirational to see all the other carvings, "I'm pretty competitive. My claim to fame is I love detail. The more detailed something is the the more fun for me."