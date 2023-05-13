Safety urged as boating season kicks off with hot weather

With summer just around the corner and temperatures soaring, Okanagan residents are starting to get back out on the water.

But before you go, you should remember that the water can be dangerously cold this time off year.

"There’s a lot of water coming down off the mountains, a lot of runoff," said COSAR member Duane Tresnich.

"So there is a thermal layer around 10 to 14 feet down where the water is extremely cold."

“In this case, when you jump in either head first or feet first, if you’re not expecting it, what tends to happen is your body will gasp. You’re underwater and you’ll gasp and you’ll suck water into your lungs," Tresnich continued. "At that point, most people panic and then succumb to that panic and they drown.”

The surface temperature of Okanagan Lake in Kelowna is now up to 14 C, which the Outdoor Swimming Society considers "doable for the brave."

Boating BC also wants to remind the public to consider safety on the water, primarily by wearing your lifejacket and boating sober.

“It’s really important to save your drinks until you’re back at the dock because even just a few drinks can impair judgment. And let’s face it, it’s illegal, so it’s just the right thing to do," said Boating BC executive director Bruce Hayne.

COSAR tells Castanet they were called out to four body recovery operations on the water last summer, all of which could have been avoided.

“As the Okanagan is a tourist destination, we want to ensure that people are prepared and safe when they go on the water," Tresnich said.

"Last year we did have an instance where a couple of our recoveries involved people who had been drinking. Another one was inexperience in driving a boat. So, just be prepared and know your limits and stay within it.”

The public is also being urged to stay away from fast-moving creeks and rivers as the spring melt is underway. On Thursday, a senior drowned after falling into West Kelowna's Powers Creek — the second fastwater death in the Central Okanagan in a year.