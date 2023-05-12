Last Comic Standing runner-up coming to Kelowna, Vernon

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy Lachlan Patterson will perform two shows in Okanagan

One of the top comedians working in the business today is coming to the Okanagan in June.

Train Wreck Comedy's Rob Balsdon and Castanet are presenting Last Comic Standing runner-up, Lachlan Patterson for two shows in the Okanagan.

"With television appearances on FX’s Legit, Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, The Tonight Show and Late Late Show, Patterson has earned himself a reputation as a well-respected and hilarious stand-up comedian," says Balsdon, Train Wreck Comedy owner.

"If this name sounds familiar, it is probably because Lachlan was the featured comedian opening things up for Russell Peters at Prospera Place in Kelowna one year ago," says Balsdon.

Patterson is best known for his appearance on NBC’s Last Comic Standing where he was “runner-up” in a field of over 1000 comedians. The Canadian born comedian now makes his home in the U.S. but travels across the globe entertaining audiences worldwide.



