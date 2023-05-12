Kelowna preparing to seek approval to borrow more than $241 million for various recreation projects

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna is looking to bundle together borrowing for several large recreation projects - and they'll need voter approval to do it.

City council will be asked Monday to give staff the go ahead to begin a funding strategy for "Building a Stronger Kelowna," the design and construction of a new Parkinson Rec Centre, Mission and Glenmore activity centres, enhancement of Rutland Sportsfields and community partnership opportunities.

In order to fund the projects, the city will need taxpayer approval to borrow $241.32 million through the Alternative Approval Process.

Under the AAP, 10 per cent of city voters would have to formally object to nix the borrowing initiative.

The entire project is expected to come in at a cost of $287.5 million. Debt financing of $241.32 million would account for 84 per cent of the overall project with a combination of reserve, grant and taxation funding accounting for the remaining 16 per cent or $46.18 million.

The cost breakdown includes $180 million for a new Parkinson Rec Centre, $62 million for PRC on-site and off-site work, $36 million for new activity centres, $4.5 million for Rutland Sportsfield improvements and $5 million for partnerships with UBCO and Okanagan College.

Grant funds would include half of the $26 million Growing Community Fund grant the city received earlier this year.

Finance is also proposing to utilize the city's Legacy Fund derived from the selling off of city owned utilities about a decade ago to pay down some of the interest charges.

In his report to council, finance director Joe Sass says the highest priority in terms of financing is to "keep tax increases for residents stable, and predictable."

The goal he says is to keep overall tax increases in any one year at no more than five per cent.

According to projected figures for the next six years, the taxation impact would begin at 0.16 per cent in 2024 and increase to a high of 1.25 per cent in 2027 before dipping to 0.17 per cent in 2029.

From year's seven through 30, Sass says it will cost taxpayers about $100 each per year to finance the program.

"Aligning the borrowing with the construction schedule allows for the debt servicing costs to be added to the budget in a manner that reduces taxation spikes with the full impact realized in 2029," Sass says in his report.

"Staff are proposing to use the city's Legacy Fund as an endowment going forward, separated into three streams, a distributable, stabilization and capital fund.

"This approach aims to ensure that the fund continues to grow into perpetuity while using a portion of revenues earned each year to support ongoing annual budgets."

By combining taxation, reserves, grant funds, the new endowment model for the legacy funds and debt, Sass concludes the city can "ensure the financial stability of the project," while at the same time providing much-needed recreational opportunities for residents.