Drug deaths highest in Okanagan 7 years after emergency declared

It's been more than seven years since British Columbia declared a public health emergency due to the spike in illicit drug deaths, but drug deaths in the Okanagan have been higher than ever in recent years.

In 2022, 196 people died from illicit drugs in the Okangan – the worst year on record for the region. Of these, 92 occurred in the Central Okanagan. It was also the worst year the entire province had seen, with 2,314 total deaths.

One Kelowna woman who knows the devastating consequences of the toxic drug supply all too well is Helen Jennens. Both her sons were killed by drugs – Rian from a combination of prescription pills in 2011 and Tyler from fentanyl in 2016.

The tragedy has spurred Jennens on to a life of advocacy. She was the 12th member of Moms Stop the Harm, a now Canada-wide organization made up of hundreds of people whose loved ones have suffered from substance use. The organization, which was started in 2015, advocates for a safe supply of substances and an end to the war on drugs.

“We want treatment and recovery desperately, but treatment and recovery only works for someone who's living. So we're working for safer supply,” she said.

Jennens says the crisis stopped being about “overdoses” many years ago.

“We don't even refer to his as overdose anymore, because it's poisonings,” she said. “People aren't dying from taking too much, they're dying because they don't know what's in their drugs. They think they're taking one thing and it turns out to be laced with two or three other things.

“It's Russian Roulette. Every time you use now you take a chance of dying.”

Earlier this year, the province began a three-year pilot policy, decriminalizing the possession of less than 2.5 grams of opioids, crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA. Locally, Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas has been pushing for a bylaw to exclude the exemption from local parks and playgrounds.

Jennens calls the change a “baby step in the right direction,” but says it won't change the fact that drug users are dealing with a toxic supply.

“It’s not saving lives, we’re still sending them out for 2.5 grams of a toxic supply, we’re still sending them out for poison,” she said. “It’s not going to save lives.”

She says while the province has funded more recovery beds in the Okanagan in recent years, she has yet to see any “big changes” when it comes to helping people like her two sons.

“We're really trying to create awareness because right now there is no political will to really do what's needed to solve this issue,” she said. “We need a safe, regulated supply of drugs provided to people ... that's what we need immediately, that's what will stop some of the deaths. And then we need to put a whole bunch of money into treatment and recovery.”

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has been providing recovery services in Kelowna for the past ten years. It's the only fully publicly funded – and therefore free to the user – recovery service provider in the Okanagan.

John Yarschenko, executive director of The Bridge, says they help roughly 1,500 people annually through a variety of services, from short-term detox to long-term live-in recovery that can last several months. While the province has funded an additional 31 spaces in the past years, there generally remains a wait.

“We are still experiencing wait lists while we really struggle with some recruitment challenges which are pretty significant,” Yarschenko said.

“It's all triaged based on risk. We get people in sometimes the same day ... equally we do have scheduled intakes for people that takes place a week down the road.”

But Jennens notes the importance of having immediate recovery options for everyone who makes the choice to stop using.

“We need way more treatment and we need rapid treatment,” she said.

Yarschenko says the B.C. government, as well as Kelowna council, has shown they're willing to spend money to address addiction problems, but the challenges are complex, particularly when it comes to helping those who are living on the street.

“It's a complex issue around housing affordability, mental health stability and treatment, as well as addiction,” he said. “I think it's really going to require an approach across jurisdictions from housing providers and city, as well as service providers for the addictions and mental health services to be available.

“I wish I could tell you 'this is what needs to happen'... It's a very complex and challenging group and it's in every jurisdiction in the province and I hope we can just keep working on it.”