Canadian Forces Snowbirds make an unscheduled stop in Kelowna

Photo: Canadian Forces Snowbirds

Canada's Snowbirds made an impromptu appearance and even put on a short show over the Okanagan Friday morning.

Bobbi lives in Kelowna's Magic Estates and tells Castanet that she saw the aerobatic jets flying in formation just before 10 a.m.

"In formation, they had their lights on and they had smoke coming out the blue smoke behind them. So it's like they were putting on a show!" she said.

Leaving Comox? for Moose Jaw? this morning. Thank you for the great hospitality, Comox Valley. See you next year!

? Capt Gabriel Ferris pic.twitter.com/l6PusE29Hk — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) May 12, 2023

The Snowbird's Twitter account indicates the aerial demonstration unit is travelling from Comox back to their home base in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

A spokesperson for Kelowna International Airport says the Snowbirds have landed at YLW.

"They flew right past my window and put on a little show. They will refuel here before heading off to Moose Jaw later this afternoon," said Cassie Brannigan. "Makes for a fun Friday."

There is no set departure time for the Snowbirds from YLW but if you're lucky and your watching the skies Friday afternoon, you might catch a glimpse.

Snowbirds public affairs officer Capt. Gabriel Ferris says the team will be stopping in Kelowna and Calgary on their way from Comox to Moose Jaw.

"When we have extra fuel, we like to put on a little show in the communities that we stop," he said.