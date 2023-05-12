Kelowna group joins national campaign against LGBTQ+ hate

Photo: Kelowna Pride Society

Kelowna-based Advocacy Canada is one of 80 groups across the country launching a national campaign calling on the federal government to address a rise in hate targeting the LGBTQ+ community.

Group founder Wilbur Turner says drag spaces and pride events are increasingly being met with anti-LGBTQ+ protesters. He says the fear across the queer and trans community has never been higher.

"It’s burning pride flags and stomping on them in the streets, it’s biker groups showing up to protest drag story time, it’s saying people in the queer community are groomers and pedophiles and are sexualizing children," he said.

Statistics Canada says there has been a 64 per cent increase in police reported hate-motivated violence specifically targeting LGBTQ+ people in Canada.

"We have a big concern that this promotion of hate against the LGBTQ+ community is going to turn into something that’s going to harm people physically as well as mentally.”

The national campaign Act4QueerSafety makes a number of demands including appointing a special representative for addressing anti-LGBTQ+ hate, a grant program to address misinformation, ensure anti-LGBTQ+ hate is included in the upcoming national plan combating hate and more.

Turner believes the people that are showing up to anti-LGBTQ+ due to organizing groups like Action for Canada, which fundraise on the issue.

“We’re calling on the government for support because there’s really no means for the community itself to deal with these attacks. We come together in solidarity, we have counter protests, but this keeps happening. It just keeps escalating and the amount of online comments and hate speech is really incredible. These are damaging messages for our youth because it says it’s not OK to be who you are," said Turner.

With the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, as well as Kelowna Pride Week both coming up, Advocacy Canada, the LBGTQ+ community and its allies are calling on the public for support.

"We are going to do everything we can. And I think it’s really about solidarity, coming together and standing up against it. And I have a message to our allies that this is not a time to be on the sidelines. It’s time to step up and call it out…. we need your help.”