Fortis says a power pole in Rutland is 'smouldering'

Photo: Sam Brown

UPDATE 10:31 p.m.

A suspected failed insulator has caused “a small burning area on a pole top" in Kelowna, according to FortisBC.

A fire in Rutland on McKenzie Road was spotted Thursday evening by residents of a nearby apartment complex.

“There's no imminent danger,” said Sean Beardow with Fortis, “The poll’s not gonna go up or anything like that, but that being said, we are going to make repairs right away.”

The failed insulator left a hole in the pole. Electricity has been travelling through the hole and hitting a bolt, burning some of the wood around it.

That’s causing “a little bit of flame, a little bit of smoke."

Fortis crews are now on site and will begin repairing the failed insulator around 11 p.m. It requires a planned outage which will affect about 570 homes in the area.

Crews will go up, remove the burned arm and replace the insulator. The outage should last approximately one hour.

Fire crews remain on site, and have wet the ground in the area for further caution.

ORIGINAL 8:50 p.m.

A fire in Rutland might have been caused by a power line, one witness says.

Nicole Brown says she saw six foot high flames by her McKenzie Road apartment complex this evening.

“It might have started from a power line on the other side of the complex fence because it looks like the power lines were sparking,” said Brown.

The fire is now out, but two fire trucks and a police car remain on the scene.

Brown says multiple neighbours drug hoses out to fight the fire themselves, and “it took 15 minutes for fire to get here.”