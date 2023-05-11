Community fire might have been caused by power line, says witness

Photo: Sam Brown

A fire in Rutland might have been caused by a power line, one witness says.

Nicole Brown says she saw six foot high flames by her McKenzie Road apartment complex this evening.

“It might have started from a power line on the other side of the complex fence because it looks like the power lines were sparking,” said Brown.

The fire is now out, but two fire trucks and a police car remain on the scene.

Brown says multiple neighbours drug hoses out to fight the fire themselves, and “it took 15 minutes for fire to get here.”